Seacrest Reups

Twentieth Television has renewed Ryan Seacrest's contract, locking him in as the host of syndicated strip On Air with Ryan Seacrest should the show return for season two in September.

Twentieth has not renewed the show yet, and is still looking at results of the May sweeps to determine if it will come back.

On Air launched in January, and while the show has shown growth in May and June, it's still hovering around a 1.0 national household rating.

The day-and-date show is produced each day at Twentieth's custom-built Hollywood and Highland studio and fed live to stations, making it expensive. With mostly valuable early fringe clearances, the show needs to pull a better rating to be profitable.

On Air will be in production throughout July, and will go into production hiatus in August.