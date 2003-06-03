Seacrest to host American Juniors
American Idol: Search for a Superstar host Ryan Seacrest will assume hosting duties on Idol
spinoff American Juniors, premiering Tuesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. on
Fox.
American Juniors' premiere will be followed by the launch of Fox's new
scripted series, Keen Eddie, at 9 p.m.
"Ryan Seacrest has proven time and again that he is one of the premiere hosts
in variety television," said Gail Berman, entertainment president for Fox. "As
an important member of the Fox family and the face of American Idol, he
is obviously the best choice for the job, and we are thrilled to have him join
American Juniors."
Assuming American Juniors is a ratings draw, the show is scheduled to
keep American Idol's time slot warm until January 2004, when the third
edition of the show returns, also to be hosted by Seacrest.
Fox is also revamping its Friday-night lineup this summer, rotating
Bernie Mac, Wanda at Large and Boston Public.
Bernie Mac will begin double runs Fridays at 8 p.m. starting July 11 and
run through August.
The second run of Bernie Mac will be replaced by Wanda at Large Friday, Aug. 8 at 8:30 p.m.
Repeats of David E. Kelley's Boston Public will air Fridays at 9 p.m.,
also starting Aug. 8.
Fox plans to air Wanda at Large and Boston Public on Fridays
this fall, with new sitcom Luis hammocked in between.
Fox hopes the new Friday summer lineup will get viewers used to tuning into
its new Friday night before the fall season arrives.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.