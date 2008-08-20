Seacrest Hires Agent Sher to Run Co.

Ryan Seacrest tapped Adam Sher, one of Seacrest’s longtime agents at William Morris Agency, to run his growing empire.

Sher, who has repped the American Idol host along with WMA chairman and CEO Jim Wiatt and executive vice president and worldwide head of nonscripted television John Ferriter, was named to the newly created position of CEO of Ryan Seacrest Productions and will report to the mogul-in-the-making.

“It’s bittersweet for me because I really do love being an agent and really do enjoy a wonderful and close prosperous relationship with my clients,” Sher told B&C. “This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go be partners with a guy with an opportunity to build a company like a Merv Griffin or like a Dick Clark.”

Sher said he will remain at WMA for a transition period of “more than a few days.” Sher, Ferriter and WMA reps said Seacrest and his production company will continue to be repped by the agency.

Sher said he is committed to making the best transition possible for all of his clients. WMA reps said multiple agents work with all clients and expect Sher's roster to stay put. Project Runway producers Magical Elves are among Sher’s other high-profile clients.

“I don’t think anybody out there is a better fit for this,” Ferriter told B&C. “The agency blessed it, is thrilled for him and thrilled for the agency. We will continue the partnership; the difference is now we’re working for him.”

Seacrest’s career as a broadcaster and producer is bigger than ever. In addition to hosting American Idol and ABC’s New Year’s Eve program, he has a long-term deal with E! Networks, was recently nominated for an Emmy Award and will co-host the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast next month, along with his fellow nominees in the new reality-host category. Additionally, he hosts daily radio program On Air with Ryan Seacrest, as well as radio’s America’s Top 40.

The hire was Seacrest’s idea, Sher said, adding, “He is so busy that he needed somebody on a full-time basis. We do so much here that he felt we could do more together if I was in-house.”

As for the timing, Sher would only say that the deal came together “very quickly.”

"Ryan has accomplished a great deal over his career, and there isn't a better choice than Adam to continue to build Ryan's powerful brand," Wiatt said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to work with them both."