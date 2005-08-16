Seacrest Gets New Year's Gig

Ryan Seacrest has agreed to a long-term deal with ABC to executive produce and co-host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

The host of American Idol and the American Top 40 radio show, Seacrest will join Dick Clark on Dec. 31 in New York’s Times Square for the three-and-a-half-hour show. Clark missed last year’s show after suffering a stroke, and Regis Philbin filled in for him.

The multi-year deal allows for Seacrest to eventually take over as sole host of the special.

In a statement, ABC Entertainment President Stephen McPherson welcomed Clark’s return and Seacrest’s new role. “The addition of Ryan Seacrest’s tremendous energy and universal appeal make him perfect for this show that is truly an American tradition,” he said.