Seacrest Off the Air

Twentieth Television has canceled its day-and-date strip, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, after only nine months on the air. The show goes out of production Thursday, June 29, but it will continue until Friday, Sept. 17, with a mixture of pretaped shows and repeats.

Meanwhile, Seacrest’s schedule will remain busy, as he continues to host Fox’s American Idol; his morning radio show on Los Angeles’ 102.7 KIIS FM, also titled On Air with Ryan Seacrest; and the weekly countdown show, American Top 40.

"Our goal was to produce a high-quality show that differentiated itself from other programming and provide viewers with an engaging and alternative source of entertainment," said Twentieth in a statement. "We believe we accomplished this goal. It was our desire that the program would appeal to a wide array of viewers but, unfortunately, the marketplace’s response was not as strong as we had hoped."

In the week ending July 16, On Air averaged a 0.9 household rating, about where it averaged since the show’s launch in January.