SeaChange Names Kielczewski as Chief Technology Officer

Marek Kielczewski has been named chief technology officer at SeaChange International, a vacant post.

Kielczewski, previously senior VP, global engineering, has overseen the successful launch of several new innovations and offerings since joining SeaChange in 2016, which it acquired DCC Labs.

“Marek is inspiring and passionate about building end-to-end video delivery and management platforms for live, linear, VOD and time-shifted video. He will be a great addition to our C-Suite, helping us to continue equipping video providers with a comprehensive set of solutions for video management and personalization,” said Ed Terino, CEO at SeaChange International.

SeaChange also said that chief operating officer Jon Rider has resigned to pursue other opportunities. “We are thankful for Jon’s leadership and guidance during his tenure as CIO and COO, and wish him well in future endeavors,” said Terino.

Kielczewski was CEO when DCC Labs was acquired by SeaChange. He was previously a software develop at 7bulls S.A. and COO at Sentivision.

He will be moving from SeaChange’s engineering center in Warsaw, Poland, to its headquarters in Acton, Mass.