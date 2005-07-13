A SeaChange for Liberate

VOD technology provider SeaChange International has paid $23.5 million cash for the non-North American assets of interactive TV technology provider Liberate Technologies.

The deal gives a final resting place to what remained of Liberate following Comcast and Cox Cable’s acquisition last fall of the company’s North American assets for approximately $82 million.

Liberate customers outside of North America include NTL, Telewest and UGC in Europe and SeaChange will bring onboard about 20 Liberate employees who will continue to work out of Liberate’s San Mateo, Calif., and London offices.

Bill Styslinger, president and CEO, SeaChange International, says the move gives SeaChange a complementary interactive software platform, experienced engineers, and contracts with some of Europe’s top broadband operators.