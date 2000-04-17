SeaChange launches ad-delivery service

SeaChange International has introduced MediaExpress, a digital satellite distribution service aimed at commercial delivery.

The video server supplier joins several competitors, including DG Systems, Williams Vyvx and Media DVX, in the push to replace existing dub-and-ship commercial delivery with compressed digital transmission.

MediaExpress will use MPEG-2 4:2:2 encoding at 18 Mb/s to compress commercials, which will be transmitted via satellite to television stations and cable headends and stored in digital video servers.

In other SeaChange news, the company has teamed with compression supplier DiviCom to provide a solution for inserting local MPEG-2 commercials into digital cable channels and has sold a Broadcast MediaCluster to PBS station KERA-TV Dallas.