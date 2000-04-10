Seachange hits K.C. public TV
Kansas City (Mo.) Public Television has chosen the SeaChange International Broadcast MediaCluster 1200 video-server system foruse in its on-air video operations. The server was installed in February with Sundance DigitalNT automation software to deliver promotions and underwriters'credits between programs. By the end of the month, all of kcpt(tv)'s video output will run through the system.
