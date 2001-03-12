Seachange earnings

SeaChange International reported $96.9 million in revenue for the year ended Jan. 31, up 14% over the previous year. In addition, net loss for the year was $698,000 (3 cents per share), in contrast to net income of $497,000 (2 cents a share) for 1999. President and CEO Bill Styslinger says that, although revenue for the fourth quarter was less than expected, $15 million in recent VOD orders and a $10 million investment by Comcast make him enthusiastic about the long-term outlook for growth.