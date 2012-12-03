Seabers Takes Over for Rutledge at WOAI

John Seabers, promoted to a group manager role at Sinclair

Broadcast Group in January, is the new general manager at WOAI San Antonio,

succeeding Jackie Rutledge. Rutledge's last day with the station was Nov. 30.





Sinclair owns the Fox-MyNetworkTV duopoly in San Antonio,

KABB-KMYS. Dean Radla took over as general manager in April, following Seabers'

promotion to corporate. Seabers had run KABB-KMYS since 1999.





Sinclair picked up WOAI, an NBC affiliate in DMA No. 36, when

it agreed to acquire six Newport TV stations. That deal closed Dec. 3.





Another general manager departing with the closing of

Sinclair's Newport deal is Les Vann of WKRC Cincinnati.