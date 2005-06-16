Sea of Change in VOD

SeaChange International rolled out a new video-on-demand recording system that it says allows cable operators to offer programs on demand even as they’re still airing.

Recording System 2.5 builds on the previous version by letting the VOD server ingest hundreds of channels simultaneously, making it possible for a viewer to watch a VOD version of an 11 p.m. newscast at 11:01, according to the company.

The system automates the VOD readying prices, from capturing the video content from SD and HD sources, to generating metadata from TV schedule information (including TVG, TV Data and Nielsen) and securely moving assets to servers and sending show information to electronic program guides.