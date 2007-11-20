SCTE Foundation Names Board Officers

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers’ SCTE Foundation re-elected three officers to its board of directors and appointed a new treasurer.

The returning officers are: Charter Communications’ Keith R. Hayes, president; SCTE president John Clark, vice president; and Jones/NCTI’s Mike Phebus, secretary.

Comcast’s Greg Allshouse will join the SCTE Foundation board as treasurer.

The SCTE Foundation’s primary mission is to award grants and scholarships to SCTE members to help them achieve their educational goals.