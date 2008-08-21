SCTE Bolsters DTV-Transition Efforts

To help prepare its members for the impending shutoff of full-powered analog broadcast signals Feb. 17, 2009, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers will present a series of educational seminars over the next six months.

“DTV: Strategies for a Smooth Transition” is a six-part series of live, online seminars designed to ensure that cable’s technical infrastructure and personnel are prepared for the shutoff date, and they will address the network and operational aspects of the DTV transition as the process moves from preparation and implementation to maintenance and customer management.

The SCTE said the seminars are aimed at cable-related management, equipment vendors, local government municipalities, technical and nontechnical personnel, contractors and broadcasters.

The SCTE will conduct the first of the six seminars Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. (EST), with the final seminar set for Thursday, March 19, 2009.

The DTV: Strategies for a Smooth Transition series will be offered through the SCTE online-presentation platform, and it will be complemented by a collaboration Web site for ongoing interaction with cable-industry leaders, broadcasters and equipment vendors.