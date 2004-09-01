Scrub's Loses Some Of Lion's Share

Despite endless promotion during the Olympics, NBC’s new CGI comedy Father of the Pride and the season premiere of Scrubs didn’t blow away the competition Tuesday night, though NBC was beaming over Pride.



Pride, dissed by plenty of TV critics and ad agency-types, notched a night-winning 5.4 rating in adults 18-49 and attracted 12.4 million viewers. But quirky comedy Scrubs lost viewers from its lead-in, with 8.5 million viewers and a 3.9 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Still, NBC is boasting about Pride’s performance among 18-49s, its best demo rating in the 9-9:30 time period in a year and a half. The commercial-free debut, sponsored by Toyota, was the night's top show in the 18-49 demo.