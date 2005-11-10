Scrubs Gets Moore Star Power

Actress and recording artist Mandy Moore will appear in two episodes of NBC's medical comedy Scrubs, which is heading into its fifth season. NBC is holding it on the bench for midseason.

Moore, who will portray a klutzy love interest for J.D. (Zach Braff) on the Touchstone-produced comedy, is starring in the upcoming Universal Pictures comedy, American Dreamz, opposite Hugh Grant for director Paul Weitz.

She also recently completed filming Richard Kelly's Southland Tales. On television, Moore was most recently seen on HBO's Entourage.

Moore is currently at work recording music for her upcoming Warner Bros. release. The recording will mark the first time Moore has co-written all of the songs on an album.