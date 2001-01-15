Scrubbed XM launch is reset for Feb. 28

After being washed out last Monday, the launch of XM Satellite Radio's first satellite has been rescheduled for Feb. 28. Last week's scheduled launch from a platform in the Pacific Ocean was canceled just before ignition after "a minor out-of-specification condition was detected on the satellite," XM said in a news release. The condition was soon identified as "within specification," XM said, "and the satellite remains in excellent health." As of last Tuesday, it was to be returned to Long Beach, Calif., for a rerun of the 50 days' worth of launch preparations. XM's second and final satellite is now slated to rocket into space in mid April, with program service to begin sometime this summer, the Washington-based company said. XM also noted that it had won "Best of CES" in the automotive-products category at the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and was a finalist for "Best in Show."