Scripps' WXMI-TV Names Dan Boers as News Director

Dan Boers, who had been with WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, since 1996, is moving to WXMI-TV, the E.W. Scripps station in the market, as news director.

“As a West Michigan native, I’m proud to join a team that has a long tradition of serving this community with important news coverage,” said Boers. “I’m excited and honored to lead and build on the success and accomplishments of the Fox 17 team.”

Boers succeeds Brooks Blanton, who became news director of WCCB-TV, Charlotte, N.C.

Boers joined WOOD as a weekend assignment editor and moved up, becoming assistant news director and director of news operations before being promoted to news director. WOOD and sister stations WOTV and WXSP are now owned by Nexstar.

“Dan has a record of leading a high-performing news team and a deep knowledge of our market and audience,” said Kimberly Krause, VP, and general manager at WXMI. “After spending my entire career in this market, I’m confident the addition of Dan to our news team will help drive our continued success.”