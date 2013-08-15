Scripps' WPTV West Palm Adds Homegrown Access Shows

Scripps-owned WPTV West Palm Beach debuts the parent company's original shows Let's Ask America and The List starting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Airing Monday-Friday, The List is an entertainment news program and Let's Ask America is a game show "created for the Internet age," says Scripps, which developed the programs last year in an effort to own more of its programming and cut syndication costs.

Warner Brothers/Telepictures will produce Let's Ask America again this year with Michael Canter and Jeff Krask as executive producers. Let's Ask America will air in all 13 of the Scripps network-affiliated television markets this fall, and The List will air in seven markets.

WPTV, an NBC affiliate, is the market leader in DMA No. 38.

"Both Let's Ask America and The List have been very successful for us," said Brian Lawlor, senior VP of the Scripps television division. "Let's Ask America performed strongly in the May ratings period, hitting the same demographic ratings as some popular syndicated sitcoms and beating Jeopardy! in the important demographics in a couple of key markets. The List bested Wheel of Fortune, earning strong ratings in key demographic groups in a number of our markets."