Scripps Ups Ad Execs

Scripps Networks promoted two veteran sales executives.

Gary Herman, VP, was named senior VP of ad sales for emerging networks and Robert Calandruccio, national director of account development for the DIY: Do-It-Yourself Network, was named VP of ad sales for that network.

Herman will oversee sales for DIY and Fine Living channels, as well as for Scripps’ syndicated product. Both are Viacom vets. Calandruccio is former Vp of sales at CBS radio and Herman sold national spot for CBS.