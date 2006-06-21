Scripps Unloads Part of Shop At Home
Jewelry Television cut a deal to buy some of the assets of E.W. Scripps failed Shop At Home network for $17 million.
The deal includes studio and other facilities plus the network’s trademark but excludes the five TV stations Scripps picked up when paying $285 million for the network in two stages since 2002. Jewelry Television (formerly known as America’s Collectibles Network) is based in Knoxville, Tenn., and says it generated $390 million in revenues last year.
