Scripps, Time Warner Test VOD Navigation

Scripps Networks and Time Warner Cable are testing a new VOD feature that will allow subscribers to navigate to specific show segments using a standard remote control.

Gotuit Media Corp. is providing the navigation and indexing technology for subscribers to Scripps nets HGTV, fine Living, DIY and Food Network on time Warner Cable of Maine. The technology is a good fit with Scripps how-to heavy programming.

Gotuit is co-owned by Motorola and various investment groups, including Highland Capital Partners.