Scripps Taps JVC for HD News

JVC has won a deal from Scripps Television Station Group to provide its HDV-format camcorders to support high-definition news production at all 10 Scripps stations.

Under the deal, which is by far JVC's biggest win to date for its ProHD format, Scripps will purchase more than 150 GY-HD250 ProHD camcorders, over 150 BR-HD50sProHD recorder/players, more than 300 DR-HD10060G HD hard disk recorders and approximately 100 DTV monitors.

Scripps had previously purchased JVC GY-HD250 cameras for WXYZ-TV, the Scripps ABC-affiliate in Detroit, Mich., to support HD news production there, and has experimented with the ProHD camera's ability to support live microwave feeds in HD.

"Our industry is in the midst of a major technical upgrade to high definition," said Scripps Vice President of Engineering, Michael Doback in a statement. "JVC's ProHD products enable Scripps stations to provide local news coverage—including remotes—in HD. This is the right solution, at the right time, and at the right price."

Scripps stations include ABC affiliates KNXV-TV Phoenix, WFTS-TV Tampa, WMAR-TV Baltimore, WXYZ-TV Detroit, WCPO-TV Cincinnati and WEWS-TV Cleveland; NBC affiliates WPTV West Palm Beach, WSHB-TV Kansas City and KJRH-TV Tulsa; and independent KMCI-TV Lawrence, Kan.