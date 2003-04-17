Trending

Scripps taps CAM Systems

Scripps Networks has chosen CAM Systems' Broadway software for use by its
traffic and billing departments.

The system will be used by HGTV, the Food Channel, Fine Living and Do It
Yourself networks.

It allows sales and traffic departments to affect content flow in
real-time.

It also has automatic log generation with a rules engine, spot manipulation,
log-editing features and master-control interface.