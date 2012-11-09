Scripps Station Revenue Up 79%

Fueled by its acquisition of the McGraw-Hill stations, E.W.

Scripps reported $125 million in third-quarter television station revenue, up

from $70 million in the third quarter of 2011. On a same-station basis,

television revenue increased 41% in the quarter to $98.8 million.





Excluding the new stations, consolidated revenues increased

15% to $193 million, led by what Scripps called "the strongest

third-quarter revenue performance ever reported by the company's television

stations."





Operating income in the quarter was $18.3 million, compared

with an operating loss of $17.9 million in



the third quarter of 2011.





"An aggressive realignment of our company over the past

two years has positioned us to take advantage of improvements in our core

television business, growth in digital audiences, and a huge surge in political

advertising," said Rich Boehne, Scripps president and CEO. "In the

television division, our investments in local news content, original

programming to replace underperforming syndicated shows, and in sales

infrastructure to maximize political dollars are all showing strong returns on

investments. Also ahead of expectations are the four additional markets -- Denver,

Indianapolis, San Diego and Bakersfield -- which we acquired at the end of last

year."





Local TV revenue grew 25% in the quarter, though was down 1%

on a same-station basis. National revenue was up 39%, and up 6% on a

same-station basis.





Political was $33.9 million in the quarter, compared to $2

million in the 2011 third quarter.





Revenue from Scripps' retransmission consent agreements rose

86% year over year to $7.4 million. Digital revenues in the third quarter

increased 85% to $4.0 million.





Largely as a result of the addition of the new stations,

expenses for the TV station group grew 35% to $83.5 million.





Scripps said its two homegrown access programs, Let's Ask America and The List, "are performing at or

above the company's expectations."





Total revenue from Scripps newspapers in the third quarter

was $92.4 million, down 3.7% from the third quarter of 2011.





Scripps forecasts television revenues to be up about 80% in

the fourth quarter; excluding the newly acquired stations, it should be 35-40%

greater.