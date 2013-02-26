Scripps Same-Station Revenue Up 39% in Quarter

Scripps reported fourth-quarter television station revenue

of $152 million, well up from $84.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. The

quarter included revenue from television stations in Indianapolis, Denver, San

Diego and Bakersfield that were acquired Dec. 30, 2011. On a same-station

basis, television revenue increased 39% in the quarter. Local ad revenue was up

11% while national grew 12%. Political advertising tallied $56.9 million.





Scripps' digital revenues in the fourth quarter increased

59% to $4.4 million, and grew 29% on a same-station basis.





Excluding the newly acquired stations from the 2012

performance, consolidated revenues increased 14% year over year to $225

million.





"Our repositioning of Scripps really paid off in the

fourth quarter, and in all of 2012," said Rich Boehne, Scripps president

and CEO. "Investing to expand our television portfolio and to improve our

local news programming resulted in an attractive platform for political

advertising and the most effective voice for election-year journalism ever

staged by Scripps. We also took advantage of the election year to build out our

digital product portfolio across both TV and newspaper markets, expanding

audiences and attracting new revenue sources."





Consolidated revenues rose 32% to $260 million in the fourth

quarter.





"The new stations in Denver, Indianapolis, San Diego

and Bakersfield finished their first year as Scripps stations with strong

revenue growth," said Boehne. "And our decision to replace

underperforming syndicated shows with internally produced programming had a

positive impact in the first year. Our two newest shows -- Let's Ask America and The

List -- are performing well from both ratings and financial perspectives."





Total revenue from Scripps newspapers in the fourth quarter

was $105 million, down 4.6% from the fourth quarter of 2011.





Scripps forecasts television revenues to be flat

in the first quarter, compared to 2012's first quarter.