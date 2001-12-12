Scripps reports November revenues

The E. W. Scripps Company's consolidated revenues for November were $131 million, down 4.7 percent on a pro forma basis from the same month a year ago.

Revenues for Scripps Networks were up 10 percent to $31 million.

Scripps Networks includes national television network brands Home & Garden

Television, Food Network, Do It Yourself (DIY) and Fine Living, which is scheduled to debut in March 2002.

Subscriber growth for HGTV and Food has continued at a healthy pace.

HGTV now reaches 75.5 million homes, up 8.7 million, or 13 percent, from the same month a year ago and up 8.4 million subscribers in 2001 through November.

Food Network can now be seen in 69.3 million homes, up 15.2 million, or 28 percent, from November 2000, and up 14.9 million year-to-date.

At the company's broadcast television stations, November revenues declined 23 percent to $26.4 million.