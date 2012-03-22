Scripps Realigns Station Leadership

The expanding Scripps station group has restructured its leadership, with Ed Fernandez, Sam Rosenwasser and Steve Wasserman taking on larger management roles. In addition to running WXYZ Detroit, Fernandez will oversee KSHB-KMCI Kansas City and Azteca America. Rosenwasser, general manager of WEWS Cleveland, oversees KJRH Tulsa and WMAR Baltimore and Live Well. Steve Wasserman, GM at WPTV West Palm Beach, adds oversight of KNXV Phoenix, WCPO Cincinnati and WFTS Tampa.

"Each of these seasoned pros will continue to serve as the general manager of the Scripps station in his home market, but they also will provide support and guidance to our other general managers," said Brian Lawlor, Scripps senior VP of television.

Scripps will seek new station managers at WXYZ, WEWS and WPTV as the general managers take on broader roles.

Scripps added nine stations, and almost 500 employees, when it acquired the McGraw-Hill stations in the fall. Much of the Scripps leadership was in corporate conferences last week.

"It has been a busy time as we adapt to our new markets, stations and employees, while they learn what it means to be a Scripps TV station," said Lawlor in a memo. "I can say with complete conviction that we are more excited about these new stations today than we were the day we completed the acquisition."