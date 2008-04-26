Scripps Q1 Bucks Downward Trend
E.W. Scripps, bucking an industry trend of poor results, was lifted by a strong scatter-ad market for cable channels Food Network and Home & Garden Television. The Cincinnati-based company reported that its first-quarter earnings grew 23% to $84.1 million, or 51 cents per share, from $68.5 million in the same quarter one year ago. Corporate revenue increased 6.8% to $642 million, from $601.4 million.
But results from its newspaper and local TV stations declined, hurt by presidential-primary boycotts in Florida and Michigan that "left a lot of money on the table," Scripps president and CEO Kenneth W. Lowe said in an investors' conference call. He added that automotive and retail were also weak. First-quarter segment profit at its stations slid 13% to $14.2 million versus $16.4 million, despite an increase in political ads. Overall TV-station revenue was down 0.6% to $76 million. Offering guidance in the TV station group, Scripps predicted total revenue to be flat or up slightly and expenses to be up in the mid-single digits.
The company also said it would consider buying the 31% of the Food Network owned by Tribune Co., which is shedding assets to reduce debt.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.