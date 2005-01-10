Scripps Picks New GAC Execs

After acquiring Great American Country in November, Scripps Networks is making some key management changes at the country-music network.

Twenty-year TV vet Scott Durand joins as VP of Operations and Sarah Trahern, currently head of programming at Scripps' electronic retailer Shop At Home, joins GAC as VP, Programming.

Also, Greg Neal, formerly involved in creative development at other Scripps networks, will oversee GAC's creative services. Durand's new duties will be day-to-day production operations, marketing and public relations.

Prior to joining GAC, he was VP of Marketing at Knowledge TV and worked for Jones Intercable in Southern Wisconsin as well as for CBS affiliate WIFR-TV in Rockford, Ill.

Trahern has previously worked at TNN and CMT, PBS and C-Span. At Scripps Networks, Neal has helped with the on-air creative look for HGTV and directed creative services for Fine Living and Shop At Home. He will now split time between GAC and Shop At Home, where he serves as Vice President, Creative Services.