Scripps Partners With OWNZONES for ‘The List’ Website Channel

The E.W. Scripps Company has struck a digital partnership with OWNZONES for The List.

Scripps’ original news magazine program will have its own channel on the website for OWNZONES, the video-geared digital media brand that provides streamlined solutions for content creators and owners. The channel is available for subscription.

The List — whose online segments include “What's Trending,” “Life Hacks,” the “Viralist,” and “What's the Deal?” — has new segments available each week. The Emmy-winning program airs across the country in 15 cities and is being offered for syndication starting this fall.

“Audiences are finding a great combination in The List – it’s informational and entertaining,” said Brian Lawlor, senior VP of the Scripps broadcasting division. “This show is ideal for syndication. The ability to segment it for digital distribution demonstrates the program’s flexibility and opportunities for mass appeal across multiple platforms.”

“With our focus on providing customized distribution services, OWNZONES is an ideal platform for companies like Scripps that are seeking new ways to reach digital audiences with their original content,” said Dan Goman, CEO of OWNZONES.