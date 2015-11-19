Scripps-Owned Newsy Launches Newsy Radio App for iOS

Newsy, the millennial-geared OTT video news service owned by The E.W. Scripps Company, has launched a Newsy Radio app for iOS.

The app, available in the App Store beginning Thursday, offers a hands-free audio format. Newsy Radio features include rewind and forward buttons and a night mode. To see how the app works, click here.

Newsy’s distribution had previously expanded to major OTT ecosystem companies, including Apple TV, Xumo, Comcast Watchable, Pluto TV, Roku, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.