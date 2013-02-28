Scripps Networks Puts Shows on Amazon

Scripps Networks Interactive made its first streaming

video-on-demand deal, licensing hundreds of episodes of shows from its

lifestyle networks to Amazon Prime.

Analyst John Janedis of UBS estimated that the deal was

worth about $15 million, small relative to larger deals done by programmers

like CBS, Time Warner and Viacom. Janedis, in a research note, said the deal

contains options that could make it grow over time.

Members of Amazon Prime will be able to view programming

from Scripps Networks' HGTV, DIY, Food Network, Cooking Channel and Travel

Channel. Titles include Rachael Ray's

Week in a Day; Anthony Bourdain: No

Reservations; Cupcake Wars; Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives; House Hunters;Iron Chef America; and Yard

Crashers.

Some of those shows will also be available for purchase and

download from Amazon Instant Video.

"One of the guiding principles at Scripps Networks

Interactive is to make our valued lifestyle content accessible to consumers

wherever and whenever they want," Henry Ahn, executive VP of content

distribution and marketing for Scripps Networks Interactive. "Licensing content

from our extensive library to Amazon provides our millions of avid fans with

yet another opportunity to engage with our entertaining and informative

content. And the Amazon platform is a great complement to our branded products

such as books, cookware, furniture and accessories, lighting and more."

"The Scripps family of networks -- including HGTV, DIY

Network, Food Network, Cooking Channel and Travel Channel -- airs some of the

highest-quality and most popular unscripted lifestyle programming on TV today,"

said Brad Beale, director of digital video content acquisition for Amazon. "We

are excited to be the exclusive online-only subscription home for Scripps

content and know our customers are going to love getting these great shows as

part of Prime."