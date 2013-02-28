Scripps Networks Puts Shows on Amazon
Scripps Networks Interactive made its first streaming
video-on-demand deal, licensing hundreds of episodes of shows from its
lifestyle networks to Amazon Prime.
Analyst John Janedis of UBS estimated that the deal was
worth about $15 million, small relative to larger deals done by programmers
like CBS, Time Warner and Viacom. Janedis, in a research note, said the deal
contains options that could make it grow over time.
Members of Amazon Prime will be able to view programming
from Scripps Networks' HGTV, DIY, Food Network, Cooking Channel and Travel
Channel. Titles include Rachael Ray's
Week in a Day; Anthony Bourdain: No
Reservations; Cupcake Wars; Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives; House Hunters;Iron Chef America; and Yard
Crashers.
Some of those shows will also be available for purchase and
download from Amazon Instant Video.
"One of the guiding principles at Scripps Networks
Interactive is to make our valued lifestyle content accessible to consumers
wherever and whenever they want," Henry Ahn, executive VP of content
distribution and marketing for Scripps Networks Interactive. "Licensing content
from our extensive library to Amazon provides our millions of avid fans with
yet another opportunity to engage with our entertaining and informative
content. And the Amazon platform is a great complement to our branded products
such as books, cookware, furniture and accessories, lighting and more."
"The Scripps family of networks -- including HGTV, DIY
Network, Food Network, Cooking Channel and Travel Channel -- airs some of the
highest-quality and most popular unscripted lifestyle programming on TV today,"
said Brad Beale, director of digital video content acquisition for Amazon. "We
are excited to be the exclusive online-only subscription home for Scripps
content and know our customers are going to love getting these great shows as
part of Prime."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.