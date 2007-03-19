Scripps Networks Names Interactive President

Scripps Networks named Yahoo! executive Deanna Brown to a newly created position - president of its Interactive Group.

Brown, who has spent more than 20 years in the new media space, is charged with further extending Scripps' interactive business into the food and shelter categories, beyond just its existing brands.



Brown was most recently general manager of Yahoo! Media Group's Lifestyles unit where she launched new sites for food and health. Before that, she was VP/GM of AOL's Life Management division, where she lead a diet/fitness area and a coupon giveaway, among other sites. She also relaunched AOL's Food, Finance, Research & Learn, and its Home and Real Estate areas.



Scripps Networks' Interactive Group is its fastest growing division of The E.W. Scripps Company with revenues of more than $1 billion in 2006, the company says. The company has seen success by translating its niche television brands, like HGTV and Food Network, into popular websites. The company has also launched several highly targeted sites on subjects like woodworking and kitchen and bath design.