Scripps Networks Goes Global

Scripps Networks Interactive is finally going global.

The company announced today a new joint venture that will see Food Network launch in the U.K. in fourth quarter and roll out around Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The Scripps partnership is with the London-based Chello Zone, part of Chello Media cable-channels arm of Liberty Global.

Scripps will hold a controlling interest in the venture while Chello will be responsible for operations. The service will carry shows such as Iron Chef and The Best Thing I Ever Ate, featuring a range of top chefs including Rocco DiSpirito.

Scripps has earmarked up to $100 million for international expansion over the next three years. The company already has a presence in Canada through a partnership with CanWest.

Chello Media concluded a deal with CBS last month to rebrand a number of international cable services with the CBS brand.