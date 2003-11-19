Scripps Nets Post Strong Ratings Week
By Staff
Food Network earned its highest-ever weekly Nielsen rating last week, Scripps Networks said. Food posted a 0.8 household rating, a 33% increase year-to-year. The network’s 3-hour "In the Kitchen" block brought Food its highest prime time ratings for the week with each show earning a 1.0 or better.
The Thanksgiving-themed block-Emeril’s Thanksgiving With Our Troops, Paula’s Home Cooking and Food Finds: Thanksgiving-averaged a 1.1 for the night. The Emeril Thanksgiving special garnered a 1.3, making it the highest rated non-Iron Chef prime time special in Food’s history, according to the network.
Food Network finished the week with a 0.5 total day rating, a 25% increase over last year. The network also made gains in adults 18-49 (up 40%) and adults 25-54 (up 37%).
Another Scripps network, HGTV, also had a good week, posting its fifth consecutive 0.9 weekly rating. HGTV was tied for 12th in household ratings among basic cable channels, while Food ranked 16th.
