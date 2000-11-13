Scripps names tech topper

WXYZ-TV Detroit engineering director Michael Doback last week was named vice president of engineering for the E.W. Scripps Co. broadcast television station group. He will begin Dec. 1.

Doback will have responsibility for strategic technology planning, implementation and facility operations for Scripps' 10 TV stations. Doback, who has been with WXYZ-TV for 25 years, succeeds retiring Warren P. Happel.

"Our industry is in the midst of revolutionary technological change, so finding the right person for this position was very important," said James M. Hart, senior vice president for broadcast television. "Michael Doback thoroughly understands the technical side of this business. Michael's appointment ensures a seamless transition as Warren retires from a long and distinguished career."