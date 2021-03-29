Scripps Names Summa Head of Investigative Unit

Keith Summa has been named to head up Scripps' Washington-based national investigative team in the newly created post of deputy bureau chief. The appointment is effective immediately.

Also Read: Scripps Names Fort Myers GM

Summa reports to bureau chief Ellen Weiss.

The bureau serves Scripps' 61 TV stations and Scripps Networks, as well as podcasts. Summa says one of his goals is to extend the bureau's impact across "new and emerging television platforms."

For the past two years, Summa has developed and produced investigative docuseries and served as a consultant, according to Scripps.

Summa is the former SVP of content and programming for cable net Fusion. Before that he headed up CBS News' investigative unit and before that was a producer and writer for ABC news and Peter Jennings Productions.