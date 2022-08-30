Scripps Names Jim Iovino Head of Journalism Journey Initiative
Google-backed effort help print journalists transition to video
E.W. Scripps Co. said it named Jim Iovino head of the Scripps Journalism Journey Initiative.
The initiative, funded by Google, aims to help print journalists make the transition to video.
Iovino most recently was visiting assistant professor of media innovation at West Virginia University.
“With his diverse journalism industry knowledge and experience in education, Jim quickly emerged as an exceptional person to steer this important initiative for our company,” Scripps CEO Adam Symson said. “We’re pleased to find a leader that is passionate about the way this initiative will bring even more great journalism talent into Scripps.”
Before joining West Virginia University, Iovino was managing editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting covering the Tree of LIfe synagogue shooting. Previously he was senior news editor of operations for NBC-owned stations’ digital properties. He also served as a digital editor for TV stations in Washington, D.C.; Columbus, Ohio; and PIttsburgh. Iovino started out as a sportswriter.
“This is a special opportunity to draw upon every aspect of my career — print, digital, managing, educating,” Iovino said. “At a time when journalism has never been more important, this program will nurture veteran journalists and reignite their passions. I can’t wait to get started.” ■
