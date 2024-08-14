Scripps Names Jeff Mulligan Station Manager at KSHB

E.W. Scripps Co. named Jeff Mulligan as station manager for its stations in Kansas City, NBC affiliate KSHB and independent KMCI, effective September 9.

Mulligan is returning to the stations, where he served as executive producer from 2017 to 2019. He left to lead news department operations at WSIL in Carterville, Illinois.

Mulligan replaces Matt Waggoner, who is leaving Scripps.

“Jeff’s leadership, experience and previous tenure with Scripps stations make him a great fit for KSHB/KMCI,” said Kathleen Choal, regional VP and general manager for Scripps. “At WSIL-TV, he fostered a culture of innovation and helped transform news coverage from a strictly linear focus to multiplatform coverage. We look forward to having Jeff re-join our team.”

During his career, Mulligan has also held posts as assistant news director at WISH in Indianapolis, news director at WMBD in Peoria, Illinois, and executive producer at KGO-TV in San Francisco and WDAF-TV in Kansas City.