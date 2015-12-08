Scripps Names Chip Mahaney National Director of News Recruitment

The E.W. Scripps Company has tapped award-winning journalist Chip Mahaney as national director of news recruitment. In the new role, effective Jan. 4, Mahaney will lead efforts for hiring news managers in 24 Scripps TV markets, focusing on openings for news directors, assistant news directors and executive producers.

“He is extremely well-connected in the industry, and he understands the Scripps culture and the types of people who will be successful in our company,” said Sean McLaughlin, VP of news for Scripps. “Add to that his journalistic instincts and his digital-first mentality, and I have every confidence that he will successfully recruit news managers who will carry out our mission to serve our communities with news and information when and where they want it.”

A charter member of Scripps’ TV/digital content team who joined the company in 2008, Mahaney has also served as director of digital content, senior director of local operations and most recently regional general manager for the digital division. The Edward R. Murrow Award winner also helped establish the Scripps national content team.

“I know what it takes to run a successful newsroom, and I especially appreciate the new ways in which our industry must share relevant news and information for an audience that is more demanding and more mobile than ever,” Mahaney said. “I am proof of the Scripps commitment to its employees to develop them for a long and fulfilling career. Now I can carry that message as I build new relationships with the future news leaders of Scripps.”