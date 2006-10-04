Scripps, Lowe Are Golden Mike Winners

Ken Lowe and the E.W. Scripps Co., the media company where Lowe is president and CEO, will receive the 2007 Golden Mike Award presented annually by the Broadcasters Foundation of America (known until recently as simply the Broadcasters Foundation). The black-tie awards dinner is Feb. 26, 2007 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York.

Lowe, in his current role since October 2000 has built Scripps' TV assets with cable networks including HGTV, Food Network, DIY and Fine Living. Scripps in 2004 also acquired Great American Country, a country-western flavored cable network. But Lowe cut his teeth in radio and rose through Scripps' well-regarded television division.

"Ken Lowe is a broadcaster through and through," said Phil Lombardo, chairman of the foundation."We are extremely proud to be honoring an individual who has spent his entire career in broadcasting beginning as a young man in radio and today operating one of the largest and finest diversified media companies in America."

In addition to its cable and interactive media businesses, Scripps also ten broadcast stations including powerhouses like WXYZ Detroit, WEWS Cleveland, WFTS Tampa, Fla., and WCPO in Scripps' headquarters city, Cincinnati. It also owns newspapers in 18 markets, and a company that syndicates comic strips and other newspaper feature material.

Lowe, who was largely the visionary behind HGTV, was named to Broadcasting & Cable's Hall of Fame in 2005, and a year earlier was a recipient of the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards given by the National Association of Television Programming Executives (NATPE).

Previous Golden Mike winners include NBC's Bob Wright, Emmis Communications' Jeff Smulyan, former NAB chief Eddie Fritts and Tribune Broadcasting, to name a few.