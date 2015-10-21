Scripps Inks Deal With PolitiFact to Bolster Political Coverage

Ahead of the 2016 elections, The E.W. Scripps Company has inked an exclusive pact with PolitiFact for fact-checking resources to strengthen its stations’ election and political coverage.

PolitiFact, a division of the Tampa Bay Times, has reporters and editors fact-check and analyze statements from candidates, officials and other organization and rate their statements on its Truth-O-Meter.

From the deal, Scripps stations will have access to that database of fact-checks, onsite training from PolitiFact’s national editors, advertising opportunities via the local sites and PolitiFact’s national site and content-specific website development. Scripps boasts stations in such battleground states as Ohio (WEWS in Cleveland and WCPO in Cincinnati) and Nevada (KTNV in Las Vegas).

“Covering the political landscape with factual, relevant information is a core commitment we make in each of our local markets,” said Sean McLaughlin, VP of news for Scripps. “PolitiFact relentlessly pursues the truth and provides added context when it comes to verifying claims made by politicians. In partnership with PolitiFact, we will deliver the authentic and transparent reporting our audiences want and deserve.”