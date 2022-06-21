Scripps Hires Quinn Pacini as GM for Bozeman, Mont., Stations

The E.W. Scripps Co. said it appointed Quinn Pacini president and general manager of its TV stations in the Bozeman-Butte, Montana, market.

Pacini, a native of Helena, had been general manager of Learfield/Bobcat Sports Properties, which handles Montana State Athletics, since 2015.

In his new role, Pacini will oversee KBZK and KXLF. He succeeds Maureen Lang, who left to pursue other opportunities.

“Quinn has a unique background that combines expertise in creating high-profile content with the ability to market that content and find sponsors to support it,” Scripps Local Media president Brian Lawlor said. “His track record of driving revenue growth within the Montana media industry, paired with his experience leading multimedia marketing and advertising campaigns, make him a great addition to our teams at KBZK and KXLF and their community partners.”

Pacini graduated from Montana State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. He previously worked at CDK Global and digital marketing agency Rally Marketing Group.

“I look forward to continuing my Montana media career working alongside the great teams at KBZK and KXLF,” Pacini said. “Together we’ll find new ways to provide Montanans the news and entertainment that informs their days and connects them with their communities.” ■