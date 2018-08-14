Scripps Hires Kalutkiewicz for Corporate Development

The E. W. Scripps Co. said it hired Robert Kalutkiewicz as VP of strategy, new business and corporate development.

Kalutkiewicz, most recently with Tronc, is responsible for helping to develop the company’s strategy and evaluating investment, acquisition and partnership opportunities in national media. Over his career, Kalutkiewicz has helped lead media deals totaling more than $10 billion and brings in-depth knowledge about the intersection of new media, tech and entertainment, the company said.

Scripps is looking to grow its national media footprint and build on the company’s journalistic tradition, said Lisa Knutson, executive VP and CFO at Scripps.

"Scripps’ growth strategy includes developing our existing portfolio of local and national media brands and identifying and capitalizing on opportunities to launch new businesses consistent with the Scripps mission of creating a better informed world,” Knutson said. “With his experience in deal execution and strategy within the media industry, Robert will be instrumental to that plan.”

Before Tronc, Kalutkiewicz held posts at Wasserman Media Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Disney Interactive.