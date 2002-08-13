Scripps to go dark on Sept. 11

On the first anniversary of Sept. 11, Scripps Networks' four cable channels

will go dark for two hours.

HGTV, Food Network, DIY and Fine Living plan to pause programming from 8:30

a.m ET to 10:30 a.m. ET that morning.

The networks will air a commemorative graphic on-screen, although details

have not been finalized.

Regularly scheduled programming will resume after 10:30 a.m.

Scripps' channels halted programming for a day after the Sept. 11 terrorist

attacks.