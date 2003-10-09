Scripps Donates Candidate Airtime

E.W. Scripps Co. said it would once again give free airtime on its TV stations -- six ABC affiliates and three NBC affiliates -- to candidates in the run-up to the 2004 elections.

In addition, it will develop election-related editorial content through an "interactive process" with citizen groups.

Scripps also gave time in both 2000 and 2002.

The company will give five minutes per night between 5 p.m.-11:35 p.m. in the 30 days before general elections and time "as needed" during the 30 days before primaries.

The time will take a variety of forms, including debates, interviews, issue statements and response to viewer questions.

In addition, "Get Out the Vote" public-service announcements will move to the front of the PSA rotation and TV-station Web sites will feature "Democracy 2004" branded content.