Scripps to donate airtime to political speech

The E.W. Scripps Co. said Tuesday that it will give airtime on its nine TV stations to candidates during the 30 days before general elections and "as needed" before

primaries.

The stations will provide al least five minutes (between 5 p.m. and 11:35 p.m.

daily) in the form of debates, interviews, issues statements or responses to

citizen inquiries.

Scripps also volunteered airtime in the 2000 race.