Scripps to donate airtime to political speech
The E.W. Scripps Co. said Tuesday that it will give airtime on its nine TV stations to candidates during the 30 days before general elections and "as needed" before
primaries.
The stations will provide al least five minutes (between 5 p.m. and 11:35 p.m.
daily) in the form of debates, interviews, issues statements or responses to
citizen inquiries.
Scripps also volunteered airtime in the 2000 race.
