Scripps Crafts New Online Offering

Broadband channels are coming out of the woodwork, literally.

Scripps has launched DIY Woodworking, a broadband channel devoted to crafts.

The site is accessible via the web site for DIY (diynet.com), the Scripps-owned do-it-yourself cable network. The channel will offer four programs which have previously run on the DIY Network, two for advanced woodworkers and two for amateurs.

The free, ad-supported channel is currently sponsored by Home Depot. Scripps says it is open to making the site subscription-based or selling downloads.

The company has already spun off broadband channels from its flagship HGTV network on kitchen and bath design, and is experimenting with a more narrow focus this time.