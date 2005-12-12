Scripps Cooking With Broadband

Scripps will launch HGTV KitchenDesign, the first of several planned broadband channels for its niche cable networks, this week. The site, tied to Scripps' premiere channel HGTV, will feature some 200 streaming videos on kitchen design trends and advice. It launches in test mode this week before going live to consumers in January.

Scripps has previously featured broadband video packages on its networks' homepages, including HGTV.com. Its new broadband Web sites will build beyond just video with interactive features. HGTV's broadband site, HGTVKitchenDesign.com, will feature design tools that let users fashion floor plans, view videos about kitchen products and share their designs and information with others.

Developing broadband channels to cross-promote its core cable networks has been top of mind at Scripps in of late, EW Scripps Co. President Ken Lowe recently told B&C. In an interview about his induction into B&C's Hall of Fame, Lowe said his top priority was putting resources into new technology, including broadband launches. The company plans to launch several more broadband sites over the next two years.

"One of the biggest challenges any CEO of a publicly run company faces today is looking out over the future a little and making the right bets," said Lowe, who created HGTV. "The best way to predict the future is to create it."

HGTV, along with Food Network, is a marquee network for Scripps, and last month, received a new president, Scripps veteran Judy Girard. The network averaged 881,000 total viewers in prime during Nov., up 5% from last year.